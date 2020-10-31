Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 366,701 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.54 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

