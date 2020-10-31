Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $713,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

