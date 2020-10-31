Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $757,000 in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,351,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Separately, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Avinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGR. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

