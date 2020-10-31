Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $938,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

