Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New $689,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.