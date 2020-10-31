Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,345 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

