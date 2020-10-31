Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $32.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $656.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

