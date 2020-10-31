Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,529 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Target comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Target by 24.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Target by 40.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 33,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 9.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

