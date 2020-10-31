Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,480,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,440,883. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

