Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 135,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains GP by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 585,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,760,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

PAGP stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

