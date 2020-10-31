Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

