Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit