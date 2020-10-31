PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,261,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,837. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.