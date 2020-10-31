Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.
Polaris has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PII opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30.
In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
