Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Polaris has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PII opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

