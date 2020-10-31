Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,531 shares of company stock valued at $949,259. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

