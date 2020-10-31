Power Integrations Inc (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,531 shares of company stock valued at $949,259. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
