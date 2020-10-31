Power Integrations Inc (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,531 shares of company stock valued at $949,259. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.