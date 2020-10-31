Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

Provident Financial has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.