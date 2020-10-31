Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.
Provident Financial has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.
Provident Financial stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.
