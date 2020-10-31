PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 4,303,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

