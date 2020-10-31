Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.79. 60,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,222. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,677 shares of company stock worth $5,049,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

