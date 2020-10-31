Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quanta Services by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,601,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,348,000.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,919. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

