Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52 to $3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.10 billion to $11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.23 billion.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.23.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.