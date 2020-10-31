QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

QUIK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 30,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,610. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

