QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

QUIK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 30,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,610. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit