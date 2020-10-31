R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,076. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.22, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $158,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

