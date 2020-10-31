Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.