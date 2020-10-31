Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Down 5%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $70.58. 3,742,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,290,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

