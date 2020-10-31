(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon cut (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

