Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

RRBI opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $147,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

