Regional Management Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE:RM opened at $20.32 on Friday. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

