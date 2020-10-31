Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

RM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 83,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

