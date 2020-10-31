Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Down 30.5% in October

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,627. The company has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

