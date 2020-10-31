REPO 1-Day Volume Tops $255.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. REPO has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $255.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00207804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.01199567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000572 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

