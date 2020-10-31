ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

ResMed stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

