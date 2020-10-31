Reviewing XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and AMETEK (OTCMKTS:AME)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.5% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XT Energy Group and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 3 10 0 2.77

AMETEK has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and AMETEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.90 -$1.09 million N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 4.37 $861.30 million $4.19 23.44

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% AMETEK 18.52% 17.13% 8.91%

Summary

AMETEK beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

