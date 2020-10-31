Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Ribbon Communications updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 863,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $625.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

