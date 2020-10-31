Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 58,483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of McKesson worth $56,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in McKesson by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,529. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

