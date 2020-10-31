Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $57,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,548. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

