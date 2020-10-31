Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 14,451 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $73,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.51 and its 200-day moving average is $554.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

