Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 14,451 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $73,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.51 and its 200-day moving average is $554.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit