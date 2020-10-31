Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $49,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 3,240,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,889. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

