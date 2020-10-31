Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of Keysight Technologies worth $62,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 1,646,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,536. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.