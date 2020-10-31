Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $78,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $56.09. 8,665,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,329. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

