Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $48,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. 12,786,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,814,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

