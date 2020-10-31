Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $48.30 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

