Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.86 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $51,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.46. 2,797,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.