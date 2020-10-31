Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.74 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,504 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $62,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.92.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $28.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.91. 8,715,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

