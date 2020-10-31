Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.82 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $62,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

FISV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,661. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

