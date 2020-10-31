Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $67.73 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,385 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $67,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.37.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 3,181,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.93. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

