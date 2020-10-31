Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $72.11 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,866 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steris were worth $72,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.19. 352,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,265. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

