Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $74.73 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $74,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

AAP traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.