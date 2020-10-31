Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $52,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5,107.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 831,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

