Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $103.79. 1,494,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,559. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

