Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Kraft Heinz worth $67,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. 10,479,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

